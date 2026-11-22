Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva, along with the US Ambassador to India and the US President's Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, visited the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "USS George Washington" in the Indian Ocean.

This was reported by Saida Mirziyoyeva on her Telegram channel.

"Getting acquainted with the structure and unique technologies of this massive ship, and observing the activities of the crew, left a special impression," she wrote.

During the visit, the guests were briefed on the warship's internal structure, technical capabilities, and crew operations. A flight demonstration of aircraft belonging to Carrier Air Wing 5 was also organized. The guests observed aviation operations on the carrier's flight deck. The visit took place on November 20.

For reference, the "USS George Washington" (CVN-73) is the sixth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier of the United States Navy, named in honor of the country's first president, George Washington.

The ship was launched in 1990 and officially commissioned on July 4, 1992. It is 333 meters long and has a full-load displacement of over 100,000 tons.

The aircraft carrier is powered by two nuclear reactors. It can carry over 60 aircraft, including fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters. The total number of crew and aviation personnel exceeds 5,000.

Currently, the "USS George Washington" is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is one of the primary warships of the US Navy in the Indo-Pacific region.