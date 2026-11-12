Snow expected in Tashkent tomorrow

In Tashkent, the weather is expected to get colder tomorrow, Friday, November 13, with precipitation forecasted. According to weather reports, rain mixed with snow is possible in the capital during the morning hours.

Specifically, there is a possibility of rain mixed with snow around 08:00. At this time, the air temperature is expected to drop to 1 degree. As a result, cold weather and damp conditions may be felt on the capital's streets in the morning.

Citizens planning to go out for work, studies, or other errands in the morning are advised to take the weather conditions into account. To avoid discomfort in the cold, it is recommended to dress warmly and use winter clothing such as scarves.

Also, please warn your loved ones living in Tashkent about the approaching cold weather. Do not forget to check the weather forecast before heading out in the morning.