Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for the regions of Uzbekistan for Friday, November 20.

According to the forecast, the weather in Tashkent will be variable. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the morning and evening. No precipitation is expected during the day. The wind will shift direction and blow from the east at 3–8 m/s. In the morning and evening, its speed may increase to 12–15 m/s, and dust storms may occur in some areas. Temperatures in the capital are expected to be 10–12 degrees Celsius at night and 22–24 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan, the weather will be variable, with rain possible in some areas in the second half of the day. The wind will blow from the east at 7-12 m/s. Temperatures will be 3-8 degrees Celsius at night and 15-20 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Khorezm region, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. The wind will blow from the east at 7-12 m/s. Temperatures will be 3-8 degrees Celsius at night and 15-20 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. Fog may occur in some areas. The wind will blow from the east at 7-12 m/s, potentially increasing to 13-18 m/s in some places, with dust storms possible in certain areas. Temperatures will be 8-13 degrees Celsius at night and 20-25 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Tashkent and Syrdarya regions, the weather will be variable, with rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas in the evening and morning. No precipitation is expected during the day. The wind will shift from the west to the east at 7-12 m/s, potentially increasing to 13-18 m/s in some places, with dust storms possible in certain areas. Temperatures will be 8-13 degrees Celsius at night and 20-25 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. Fog may occur in some areas. The wind will shift from the west to the east at 7-12 m/s, potentially increasing to 13-18 m/s in some places, with dust storms possible in certain areas. Temperatures will be 8-13 degrees Celsius at night and 20-25 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be variable, with no precipitation expected. The wind will blow from the east at 7-12 m/s. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees Celsius at night and 23-28 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be variable, with rain possible in some areas in the evening and morning. No precipitation is expected during the day. Fog will occur in some areas. The wind will shift from the west to the east at 7-12 m/s. Temperatures will be 2-7 degrees Celsius at night and 13-18 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the mountainous and foothill areas of the republic, the weather will be variable, with precipitation (rain, snow) in some places and possible fog. The wind will shift from the west to the east at 7-12 m/s, potentially increasing to 13-18 m/s in some places. Temperatures will be 2-7 degrees Celsius at night and 12-17 degrees Celsius during the day.