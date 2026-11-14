With an ID card: Can Uzbeks travel to Kazakhstan without an international passport?

If this initiative is implemented, citizens could have the opportunity to travel to the neighboring country using an ID card without the need to process or carry an international passport for every trip.

One of the most notable topics at the meeting was the possibility of crossing the state border based on ID cards. The parties exchanged views on this matter.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, the negotiations focused on facilitating mutual travel for citizens of both countries, removing existing barriers to border crossing, and protecting the rights and legal interests of citizens.

On November 11, 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Olimjon Abdullayev met with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to our country, Yerali Tugzhanov.

If this initiative is implemented, it could create significant convenience for citizens traveling between the two countries. However, there is currently no official decision regarding the introduction of border crossing with an ID card. Therefore, those planning a trip must still adhere to current documentation requirements.

Travel to Kazakhstan may become even easier for citizens of Uzbekistan. Representatives of the two countries have discussed the possibility of crossing the state border using an ID card instead of an international passport. The issue of granting certain privileges to Uzbek citizens within the framework of the QazETA electronic permit system being introduced in Kazakhstan was also reviewed.

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However, for now, this is only a discussed proposal. No final decision has been announced regarding when it will take effect, which categories of citizens it will apply to, or the exact procedure for crossing the border.

What privileges might be granted to Uzbeks in the QazETA system?

Another important issue in the negotiations was the QazETA electronic entry permit system being introduced by Kazakhstan.

The parties considered the possibility of granting certain privileges to citizens of Uzbekistan within the framework of this system.

QazETA is an electronic permit system related to the entry of foreign citizens into Kazakhstan. Therefore, its terms and potential relaxations are of particular importance for those traveling from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan.

If special privileges are granted to Uzbek citizens, more favorable terms could be established for them during the electronic permit application process. However, exactly what kind of privileges are being considered has not yet been disclosed.

Therefore, it is too early to conclude that new relaxations regarding QazETA are already in effect.

There is also news for Uzbeks who want to work in Kazakhstan

The meeting discussed not only tourism and personal travel but also issues related to labor migration.

In particular, attention was paid to the organized employment of Uzbek citizens in Kazakhstan, improving the contractual and legal framework in this area, and creating favorable conditions for citizens staying in the territory of the two countries.

The development of cooperation in this direction could also be significant for Uzbeks planning to work in Kazakhstan. In particular, regulating the employment process, improving conditions for legal labor activity, and protecting the rights of citizens are considered important tasks.

When might the new procedure come into effect?

No specific timeline has been announced for mutual travel via ID card or for granting special privileges to Uzbeks in the QazETA system.

The report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan notes that the parties confirmed their interest in continuing constructive dialogue and developing practical cooperation in these areas.

For this reason, the news about the possibility of traveling to Kazakhstan with an ID card should not be taken as a new procedure that has already come into effect. Once the final decision and its effective date are officially announced, the exact terms for citizens will become known.

Most importantly, if the initiative is implemented, travel between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan could become much more convenient. This would be a significant change not only for those visiting relatives or traveling for tourism but also for citizens traveling between the two countries for work, business, and other purposes.