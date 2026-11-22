Transboundary dust masses are entering the Tashkent region and the capital via air currents from the territory of Kazakhstan. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

It is noted that there has been no precipitation in Tashkent over the last five days. Relatively low wind speeds and stagnant air circulation are hindering the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere.

According to data from Uzhydromet's automatic atmospheric air quality monitoring stations, no significant increase in pollutant concentrations was recorded at stations within the capital between November 17 and 21.