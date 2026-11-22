Uzhydromet: Dust masses from Kazakhstan are entering Tashkent
Transboundary dust masses are entering the Tashkent region and the capital via air currents from the territory of Kazakhstan. This was reported by Uzhydromet.
It is noted that there has been no precipitation in Tashkent over the last five days. Relatively low wind speeds and stagnant air circulation are hindering the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere.
According to data from Uzhydromet's automatic atmospheric air quality monitoring stations, no significant increase in pollutant concentrations was recorded at stations within the capital between November 17 and 21.
However, border monitoring stations recorded high levels of PM2.5 and PM10 fine dust particles during this period. Specifically, such conditions were observed at the "Sofiya" and "Green University" stations. This is one of the pieces of evidence indicating that dust masses are entering from outside regions.
At the same time, air quality in the capital is affected not only by external factors but also by local sources. In particular, emissions from motor vehicles, construction sites, and industrial enterprises are also contributing to air pollution.
As a reminder, according to Uzhydromet data as of 09:00 on November 22, the concentration of PM10 particles in Tashkent's air reached 134 µg/m³, which is 1.78 times higher than the established limit. PM2.5 particles reached 68 µg/m³, exceeding the limit by 1.13 times.
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