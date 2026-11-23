In Uzbekistan, a total of 172,000 marriages were officially registered by civil registry offices across the country from January to September 2026. This was reported in the data from the National Statistics Committee.

The distribution of men who entered into marriage by age group is as follows:

Under 20 years old — 3,093;

20–30 years old — 141,620;

31–40 years old — 19,005;

41–50 years old — 4,967;

51–60 years old — 2,310;

61–69 years old — 813;

70 years old and older — 218.

As the statistics show, the majority of marriages were among men aged 20–30. In this age group, 141,620 men started families.

Additionally, 1,031 men over the age of 61 also officially entered into marriage during the first nine months of the current year. Of those, 218 were 70 years old or older.