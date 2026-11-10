November temperature records broken in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Navoi

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November temperature records broken in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Navoi

Long-standing November temperature records have been broken in the Uzbek cities of Tashkent, Bukhara, and Navoi. According to Uzhydromet, air temperatures in these cities were significantly higher than typical November averages, surpassing previous historical records.

On November 6, the temperature in Tashkent rose to +26.9 degrees Celsius. This is 0.5 degrees higher than the previous record set in 1981.

On November 8, the temperature in Bukhara reached +30.6 degrees Celsius. This figure is 1.1 degrees higher than the record set in 1992.

On the same day, a new November temperature record was also set in Navoi. The air in the city warmed up to +30 degrees Celsius. This is 1.3 degrees higher than the previous record established in 1992.

Thus, November temperature records that had stood for over 30 years have been broken in these three cities.

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Nodirbek Razzokov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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