Measures have been established to ensure the uninterrupted supply of natural gas to the population, social sector facilities, and strategically important consumers during the 2026–2027 autumn-winter season. In accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, the new procedure will be in effect from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

In the rational distribution of gas resources, priority will be given to ensuring a stable gas supply for residential households, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and other social sector facilities.

The tasks in this regard have been assigned to the Ministry of Energy, relevant ministries and departments, local administrations, and gas supply organizations.

The Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with the "Uztransgaz" and "Hududgaztaminot" joint-stock companies and other organizations, will develop ten-day and daily delivery schedules based on gas resources and weather conditions.

These schedules will be submitted to the Republican Commission for the uninterrupted conduct of the autumn-winter season for approval by the 25th of each month. The commission will then approve the schedules by region and for large wholesale consumers for the following month by the last day of each month.

Gas distribution by district and city will be organized by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, regional administrations, and the Tashkent city administration, in conjunction with the regional branches of "Hududgaztaminot".

In cases of sharp drops in air temperature, temporary restrictions may be introduced for other categories of consumers in accordance with the established procedure.