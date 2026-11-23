A new technology aimed at improving pedestrian safety has appeared on the streets of Tashkent. Now, the pedestrian crossing on the road is not painted, but projected onto the asphalt surface using light. The initial trial has begun on Qumariq Street.

A projected pedestrian crossing, a novelty for Uzbekistan, has been installed in Tashkent. This was reported by the Traffic Management Center.

The new technology differs from the traditional "zebra": white lines are not applied to the road surface with paint, but are reflected using special lighting. For now, the system is being used on a trial basis.

How does the new pedestrian crossing work?

Lines at standard pedestrian crossings are painted on the asphalt using special paint. Over time, due to vehicle traffic and weather conditions, their color fades or wears off. As a result, road markings require regular maintenance.

With a projected crossing, however, the lines are cast onto the road surface via light. This means there is no need to apply permanent paint to the asphalt.

According to the Traffic Management Center, this technology is aimed at ensuring that pedestrian crossings remain clearly visible under various conditions.

Is it visible in rain, fog, and snow?

One of the main advantages of the new technology is its focus on improving visibility.

The Center notes that road lines reflected by light:

remain visible at night;

help highlight the pedestrian crossing in rainy and foggy weather;

do not wear off under the impact of vehicle tires;

are expected to remain visible even after snowfall.

Furthermore, because the lines are not painted, it is stated that there will be no need for regular repainting.

What convenience does it create for drivers?

A projected pedestrian crossing is important not only for the safety of pedestrians but also for drivers.

If a crossing is visible to a driver from a greater distance, they have time to slow down before approaching the pedestrian lane. This can help prevent sudden braking and dangerous situations involving pedestrians.

The effectiveness of such technology is particularly significant at night or in conditions where visibility is reduced due to rain or fog.

Will the new technology appear in other parts of Tashkent?

For now, the projected pedestrian crossing is being used as a trial on Qumariq Street. Its effectiveness under various weather conditions and practical results will be evaluated.

If the technology proves its worth, the possibility of implementing such crossings in other districts of the capital may be considered.

In this way, a new approach to ensuring pedestrian safety is being tested in Tashkent. However, the true effectiveness of the technology will depend on how reliably it remains visible during the day and at night, as well as in rain, fog, and snow conditions.