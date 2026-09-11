No reconciliation period may be granted in divorces: new grounds are being proposed

In Uzbekistan, it is proposed not to grant a reconciliation period to spouses in certain cases during divorce proceedings. This was announced on September 11 by Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Family and Women's Committee Dilnoza Kattaxonova at the plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

According to her, a draft law on improving the legislation regulating family relations has been developed and is currently under review by the Presidential Administration.

According to the proposal, if one of the spouses has faced violence or harassment, is addicted to alcohol or drugs, has contracted AIDS, or has not lived together for three years without a valid reason, these can serve as grounds for not granting a reconciliation period during a divorce.

It was also noted that the practice of creating an individual program for each woman is being introduced when working with families on the verge of divorce. This will also cover other family members, and specific tasks and responsible persons will be assigned based on the problems.

Kattaxonova emphasized that if the problem in the family is related to employment, housing, health, psychological, or legal issues, the relevant services are planned to be provided to the family in a comprehensive manner.

According to data, there are currently 10,505,139 families in Uzbekistan. In the first seven months of 2026, 115,879 marriages were registered, while 29,353 divorce cases were observed during the same period. This is an increase of 1,470 cases, or 5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

An analysis of the causes of divorce noted that 54 percent of court applications cite reasons such as incompatibility of characters, mutual distrust, or unpreparedness for family life. In a social survey, 50 percent of respondents pointed to mutual distrust, 46 percent to misunderstanding, 34 percent to financial scarcity, and 29 percent to the interference of a third party as factors leading to divorce.