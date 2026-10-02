Lifelong imprisonment for sexual crimes against children under 14

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Lifelong imprisonment for sexual crimes against children under 14

In Uzbekistan, punishments for sexual crimes against children under the age of 14 are being drastically tightened. The Senate of the Oliy Majlis approved the relevant law on October 2.

According to the law, persons who commit such crimes can be sentenced to up to 25 years or life imprisonment.

Additionally, the statute of limitations will not apply to prosecution for extremely grave crimes against the sexual inviolability of children.

The new procedure also provides free legal assistance at the state's expense to children who are victims of violence. Special rules regarding video recording of the child interrogation process and prohibiting their confrontation with the suspect or accused are also being introduced.

Furthermore, it is envisaged to terminate the employment contracts of employees of educational and upbringing institutions who have committed violence against a child, and to restrict them from working with children in the future.

The law approved by the Senate has been sent to the President for signature.

UzbekistanSenate of Oliy Majlissexual crimeschild protection
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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