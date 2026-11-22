ID cards, driver's licenses, and passports to be issued in the new alphabet: is it mandatory to replace old ones?
As Uzbekistan transitions to an updated Uzbek alphabet based on the Latin script, it is proposed that ID cards, driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and international passports also be issued using the new characters. However, citizens are not required to replace their current documents immediately: they will remain legally valid until their expiration date.
A draft resolution for the transition period program for introducing the new alphabet has been submitted for public discussion. It envisions not only updating identity documents but also gradually adapting cadastral documents, street signs, road signs, and billboards to the new spelling.
The most important aspect is that the change in the alphabet does not create an obligation to replace existing passports, ID cards, or driver's licenses before their expiration.
Which documents may be issued with the new characters?
According to the draft resolution, during the transition to the new alphabet, the forms and issuance procedures for a number of official documents will be updated.
In particular, it is proposed to issue the following documents based on the new characters:
ID cards;
driver's licenses;
vehicle registration certificates;
international passports;
cadastral documents.
These changes will apply to citizens who are obtaining new documents or renewing their existing ones in the established manner.
Is it mandatory to replace old passports and driver's licenses?
Mandatory replacement is not required.
The most important guarantee for citizens in the draft resolution is that previously issued documents will retain their legal force.
Therefore, due to the alphabet reform, it is not required to replace existing ID cards, driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, or international passports before their expiration. They are considered valid until their expiration date.
Documents are intended to be issued in the new alphabet only after their expiration or when they are reissued in the normal course of business.
Which letters will change in the new alphabet?
In accordance with the law signed on October 21, 2026, it is established that the Uzbek alphabet will consist of 28 letters and one apostrophe. The spelling of four letters in the new alphabet will change, and the "Ng" digraph will be removed as a separate letter.
Current spelling
New spelling
O‘ o‘
Ö ö
G‘ g‘
Ğ ğ
Sh sh
Ş ş
Ch ch
Ç ç
These changes will also affect how citizens' names, place names, and other information are written in official documents. Therefore, it is planned to adapt document forms and information systems to the new alphabet in stages.
Until when can old-style forms be used?
The draft resolution provides for permission to use existing document forms for a certain period during the transition to the new alphabet.
Accordingly, old-style forms can be used until January 1, 2028. The law on the new alphabet is set to come into force on April 22, 2027.
This interim period is intended to allow agencies to update document formats, adapt technical systems, and gradually implement the new alphabet in practice.
Will email addresses, bank account numbers, and logins also change?
The alphabet reform is not limited to official documents. The draft resolution also stipulates that it is not required to re-register a number of details related to the daily activities of citizens and entrepreneurs.
In particular, in connection with the transition to the new alphabet, re-registration is not required for:
email addresses;
internet domains;
user logins;
bank account numbers;
contract numbers.
It is also proposed to adapt street signs, road signs, and billboards to the new alphabet gradually, rather than all at once.
When will the resolution be adopted?
The transition period program for moving to the updated alphabet is currently a draft resolution. It has been submitted for public discussion, and discussions will continue until December 6, 2026.
After that, changes may be made to the draft based on proposals and objections. For this reason, final conclusions regarding the procedure for processing documents and other organizational measures will be determined based on the adopted resolution.
The conclusion is that the transition to the new alphabet does not require citizens to immediately replace their existing documents. ID cards, driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and international passports will remain valid until their expiration date. The new letters are intended to be used during the subsequent document processing process.
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