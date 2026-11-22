As Uzbekistan transitions to an updated Uzbek alphabet based on the Latin script, it is proposed that ID cards, driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and international passports also be issued using the new characters. However, citizens are not required to replace their current documents immediately: they will remain legally valid until their expiration date.

A draft resolution for the transition period program for introducing the new alphabet has been submitted for public discussion. It envisions not only updating identity documents but also gradually adapting cadastral documents, street signs, road signs, and billboards to the new spelling.

The most important aspect is that the change in the alphabet does not create an obligation to replace existing passports, ID cards, or driver's licenses before their expiration.

Which documents may be issued with the new characters?

According to the draft resolution, during the transition to the new alphabet, the forms and issuance procedures for a number of official documents will be updated.

In particular, it is proposed to issue the following documents based on the new characters:

ID cards;

driver's licenses;

vehicle registration certificates;

international passports;

cadastral documents.

These changes will apply to citizens who are obtaining new documents or renewing their existing ones in the established manner.

Is it mandatory to replace old passports and driver's licenses?

Mandatory replacement is not required.

The most important guarantee for citizens in the draft resolution is that previously issued documents will retain their legal force.