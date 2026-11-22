Do passports and certificates need to be replaced due to the new alphabet?
Uzbekistan plans to gradually introduce changes made to the Uzbek alphabet into all spheres of life. In this regard, the procedure for issuing passports, ID cards, driver's licenses, and other official documents will also change. However, it is not required to replace existing documents solely because the alphabet has been updated. This was announced in a draft resolution submitted for public discussion by the Ministry of Justice.
When will the new alphabet come into effect?
On October 21, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law on improving the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet. According to it, four letters considered complex and inconvenient will be changed:
Ö instead of O‘;
Ğ instead of G‘;
Ş instead of Sh;
Ç instead of Ch.
Also, the letter combination Ng will be removed from the alphabet. The updated alphabet will consist of 28 letters and one apostrophe. The law will come into effect on April 22, 2027.
Will passports and other documents be replaced?
According to the draft resolution, citizens' existing documents will retain their legal force. In particular, the presence of previous alphabet forms in documents confirming personal and property rights will not affect their validity.
That is, citizens are not required to re-issue passports, ID cards, driver's licenses, or cadastral documents solely because the alphabet has changed.
However, after the law comes into effect, the following documents, which are newly issued or replaced at specified intervals, will be issued in the improved alphabet:
ID cards of citizens of Uzbekistan, foreign citizens, and stateless persons;
biometric passports for foreign travel;
driver's licenses;
vehicle technical passports;
service IDs of employees of state bodies and economic associations;
cadastral documents.
At the same time, although the preparation of documents in the new alphabet will begin, it is intended to allow the use of forms printed in the previous alphabet until January 1, 2028.
How will names and surnames be written in passports?
The draft resolution also provides for a review of the procedure for reflecting new letters in the visual data zone of biometric passports and ID cards.
By January 2027, the technical capabilities for reflecting the new alphabet letters in these documents will be studied. By April 2027, proposals for developing relevant technical requirements and adapting document personalization systems will be prepared.
These tasks are assigned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Academy of Sciences.
Most importantly, it is not permitted to refuse to identify a person, provide public services, or accept documents because a citizen's surname, first name, or patronymic is written in the previous or new alphabet.
There will also be changes in mass media and public places
After the law comes into effect, information distributed in mass media, as well as printing and publishing products, are planned to be prepared and published in the improved alphabet.
State bodies, economic associations, and other legal entities will also issue official documents, correspondence, and information in the new alphabet.
Starting from 2027, it is planned to gradually update signs, information boards, and indicators at airports, railway stations, and other public places. Routes, stops, and service information on buses, subways, railways, and other vehicles will also be adapted to the new alphabet. Inscriptions on road signs and address indicators will also be changed. Digital external media will also be switched to the improved alphabet.
State bodies, organizations, and local authorities must develop and approve roadmaps for implementing changes in their systems within one month. These will clearly define deadlines, financial sources, and responsible executors. The implementation of these tasks will be discussed at least once a month.
It should be noted that this document is currently a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers. Its public discussion will continue until December 6, 2026.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…