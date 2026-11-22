Uzbekistan plans to gradually introduce changes made to the Uzbek alphabet into all spheres of life. In this regard, the procedure for issuing passports, ID cards, driver's licenses, and other official documents will also change. However, it is not required to replace existing documents solely because the alphabet has been updated. This was announced in a draft resolution submitted for public discussion by the Ministry of Justice.

When will the new alphabet come into effect?

On October 21, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law on improving the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet. According to it, four letters considered complex and inconvenient will be changed:

Ö instead of O‘;

Ğ instead of G‘;

Ş instead of Sh;

Ç instead of Ch.

Also, the letter combination Ng will be removed from the alphabet. The updated alphabet will consist of 28 letters and one apostrophe. The law will come into effect on April 22, 2027.

Will passports and other documents be replaced?

According to the draft resolution, citizens' existing documents will retain their legal force. In particular, the presence of previous alphabet forms in documents confirming personal and property rights will not affect their validity.

That is, citizens are not required to re-issue passports, ID cards, driver's licenses, or cadastral documents solely because the alphabet has changed.