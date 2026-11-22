Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for Monday, November 23. According to the report, temperatures in some parts of the country will rise to 28 degrees at the beginning of the week. However, the weather will vary by region: rain is expected in some areas, while others may experience strong winds and dust storms.

In Tashkent, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The eastern wind will shift to the west, blowing at a speed of 3–8 meters per second. Temperatures will be 11–13 degrees at night and 24–26 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with a chance of rain in some areas. The eastern wind will shift to the west, blowing at 7–12 meters per second. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees at night and 10–15 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable. Rain is possible in some areas towards the evening. The westerly wind will reach speeds of 7–12 meters per second, with gusts up to 13–18 meters per second in some places, potentially causing dust storms. Temperatures in Bukhara will be 10–15 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day, while in the Navoi region, it will be 12–17 degrees both at night and during the day.

In Tashkent, Samarkand, Jizzakh, and Sirdaryo regions, no precipitation is expected, and the weather will be changeable. The westerly wind will blow at 7–12 meters per second. In some areas, wind speeds may increase to 13–18 meters per second, accompanied by dust storms. Temperatures will be 9–14 degrees at night and 22–27 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, no precipitation is expected. The eastern wind will shift to the west, blowing at 7–12 meters per second. In some areas, the wind may strengthen to 13–18 meters per second, causing dust storms. Temperatures will be 12–17 degrees at night and 23–28 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no rain expected. The wind will blow from the east at 5–10 meters per second. Temperatures are expected to be 2–7 degrees at night and 13–18 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some areas towards the evening. The westerly wind will blow at 7–12 meters per second, increasing to 13–18 meters per second in some areas. Temperatures will be 4–9 degrees at night and 14–19 degrees during the day.

For reference, temperatures in Uzbekistan throughout the current week have been up to 10 degrees above seasonal norms. The forecast for November had previously indicated that rainfall could be expected in the final week of the month.