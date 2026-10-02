Lifelong imprisonment to be introduced in Uzbekistan for sexual crimes against children

Punishments for the crimes of rape and forcible satisfaction of sexual needs in an unnatural way against children under the age of 14 are being tightened in Uzbekistan. This is stipulated by a law approved at the plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis on October 2.

According to the new procedure, persons committing such crimes may be sentenced to up to 25 years or life imprisonment. The statute of limitations for prosecution will also not apply to extremely grave crimes against the sexual inviolability of children.

According to Senator Abdulhakim Eshmurodov, criminal cases initiated regarding the rape of a person under the age of 14 numbered 85 in 2022, 108 in 2023, 129 in 2024, and 123 in 2025.

Additionally, criminal cases opened for the forcible satisfaction of sexual needs in an unnatural way against a person under 14 numbered 144 in 2022, 163 in 2023, 170 in 2024, and 116 in 2025.

The number of appeals regarding sexual harassment against minors increased from 56 in 2023 to 141 in 2025.

At the same time, conditional sentencing and early conditional release from punishment are also being prohibited for intentional crimes resulting in the death of a child.