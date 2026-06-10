Tehran warns Washington to leave the region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the US to withdraw its military from the Middle East. He wrote about this on his X social media page.

"If you want to be safe, leave our region," Araghchi emphasized.

According to him, the Iranian armed forces will not leave any attack or threat unanswered. Tehran also stated that it would not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense.

Previously, the US announced it had struck Iran following events near the Strait of Hormuz, and in response, it was reported that Iran had attacked US bases in the region.