The Story of a Mysterious Photo Taken in Mongolia: What is the Truth Behind the Picture of the Mongolian Woman in a Box?

·88·World
The Story of a Mysterious Photo Taken in Mongolia: What is the Truth Behind the Picture of the Mongolian Woman in a Box?

The famous photograph taken in Mongolia, showing a woman inside a wooden box, was captured by French photographer Stéphane Passet. He traveled to Mongolia as part of Albert Kahn's "Archives of the Planet" project. Later, the photo was published in National Geographic magazine with a caption implying "A Mongolian Prisoner in a Box."

According to the initial information in the magazine, the woman was accused of betrayal and sentenced to death by starvation. It was stated that she was given limited amounts of food and water, and the wooden box was used as a tool of punishment.

However, subsequent research did not fully confirm this interpretation. Some sources note that the box may have been a mobile imprisonment device intended for transporting or temporarily holding prisoners.

The identity of the woman in the photo, the reason she was placed in the box, and her ultimate fate remain unknown. Therefore, it is difficult to accept the information about her being sentenced to death by starvation for betrayal as an absolute fact.

According to modern international law standards, such methods of punishment that degrade human dignity are considered a violation of human rights.

MongoliaStéphane PassetAlbert KahnNational Geographic
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