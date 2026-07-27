Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, the summer transfer window entered an extremely intense phase. Europe's leading clubs, striving to strengthen their squads before the new season begins, have stepped up their activity. According to ixbt.com, situations surrounding star players like Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez, and Rodri are triggering a unique "domino effect" in the transfer market, reports Goal.com reports .

As one of the main events of the current transfer window, it is reported that Real Madrid is close to signing RB Leipzig star and Ivorian forward Yan Diomande to strengthen their attacking line. The realization of this transfer will directly impact the fate of several other clubs, particularly creating a chain of player movements from one team to another.

Real Madrid's Moves and London Club's Hopes

Changes within the royal club during the winter and summer transfer periods are also having an impact on other teams. The potential arrival of Yan Diomande in Madrid makes the future of Vinicius Junior, who has not yet signed a new contract with Real Madrid, even more pressing. English club Arsenal is showing serious interest in the Brazilian player's services.

If negotiations to extend the Brazilian forward's current contract with the Madrid club drag on or stall, the likelihood of the player moving to the London team in the summer transfer window increases sharply. This will generate a true chain reaction in the transfer market.

Impact on Catalan Plans and Other Changes

On the other hand, Yan Diomande's departure from RB Leipzig could also disrupt the plans of Barcelona fans and management. Specifically, the Catalans intended to sign Kosovan forward Fisnik Asllani from 1899 Hoffenheim. However, because RB Leipzig has linked this player's destiny directly to the future of the Ivorian forward, Barcelona may face difficulties in achieving its attacking target.

Experts note that such complex and interconnected transfers following the World Cup will bring about major changes in European football until the end of the summer. Every club is forced to adjust its transfer policy based on the moves of its rivals.