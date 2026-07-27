British Woman Diagnosed with Rare Heart Syndrome After Daughter’s Wedding

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British Woman Diagnosed with Rare Heart Syndrome After Daughter’s Wedding

A 65-year-old woman living in Britain was unexpectedly hospitalized following her daughter's wedding. Although doctors initially suspected she had suffered a major heart attack, further examinations revealed that her condition was caused by a rare “happy heart syndrome.” This was reported by Oxford Medical Case Reports.

It is reported that the woman went to the medical facility with symptoms typical of a heart attack, such as severe chest pain and shortness of breath. However, after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, doctors determined that the patient had developed a rare form of takotsubo syndrome, namely the type of stress cardiomyopathy known as “happy heart syndrome,”

According tospecialists, the “broken heart syndrome,” which usually occurs after intense grief or emotional shock, is much more common. But “happy heart syndrome,” conversely, can occur after very joyful and intensely positive emotions in a person's life, including a child's wedding, a major achievement, or long-awaited events.

In such cases, a sharp surge in stress hormones temporarily disrupts heart muscle function. Therefore, the symptoms of the illness are very similar to those of a heart attack: chest pain, shortness of breath, and certain changes in blood tests. For this reason, making an accurate diagnosis without additional examinations is not easy.

After doctors prescribed the necessary medications, the patient's heart function fully recovered. It is reported that the woman is currently recovering her health and has returned to her normal lifestyle.

Oxford Medical Case ReportsBritain
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