Prank gone wrong: Dog pulls off worker's trousers (video)

A young man walking his dog by the roadside unexpectedly found himself at the center of a funny incident. A passing worker wanted to scare them with a toy animal in his hand, but events did not unfold as he expected.

The video shows that instead of being scared of the toy, the dog chased after the worker. Realizing the situation had taken a serious turn, the worker tried to run away, but the dog caught up to him and began biting and pulling at his trousers. As a result, the dog pulled the worker's trousers right off.

Another funny aspect of the incident is that an elderly woman on the sidewalk, seeing the dog running, also got scared and tried to get away from the scene. This moment was also captured on CCTV footage.

This video has spread widely on social media and is being hotly discussed by users as an unexpected consequence of a joke.