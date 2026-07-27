Five dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stones

Kidney stones are hard masses formed as a result of the accumulation of minerals and salts inside the kidneys, causing severe pain and serious discomfort to a person. If this condition is not treated in time, it can lead to problems with urination and even damage kidney function. Experts note that poor nutrition, insufficient fluid intake, overweight, certain medications, and food additives increase the risk of kidney stone formation. However, this risk can be significantly reduced by following a healthy lifestyle and limiting certain foods. If kidney stones have been observed in the past, determining their type and adjusting the diet accordingly will yield even more effective results.

Animal protein

Although protein is essential for the body, excessive consumption of animal proteins such as beef, chicken, fish, and eggs can cause an increase in uric acid levels. This increases the risk of developing certain types of kidney stones. Therefore, experts recommend replacing a portion of animal protein with plant-based sources such as legumes, soy products, and nuts.

Sodium-rich foods

Foods high in salt and sodium increase the amount of calcium in the urine. This increases the likelihood of forming calcium oxalate and calcium phosphate stones. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce fast food, canned goods, processed meat products, and spices with a high salt content. Instead, it is recommended to use natural herbs and mild spices.

Added sugar

Refined sugar and various sweeteners not only increase the risk of kidney stones, but also the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases and other serious illnesses. Particularly, sugary carbonated drinks and syrup-infused products increase the amount of calcium in the urine while reducing its volume. For this reason, it is recommended to eliminate products containing added sugar from the diet as much as possible.

Oxalate-rich foods

Excessive consumption of foods high in oxalate also increases the risk of kidney stones. Such foods include spinach, beets, almonds, cashews, other nuts, certain cereals, halva, and candies. However, experts note that consuming them together with calcium-rich foods helps the body absorb less oxalate and reduces the likelihood of kidney stone formation.

Alcoholic beverages

Because alcoholic beverages have diuretic properties, they can dehydrate the body. This creates favorable conditions for the formation of kidney stones. Alcohol also increases the production of purines, resulting in elevated levels of uric acid in the blood and urine. Excess uric acid can lead to the formation of kidney stones. Furthermore, alcohol provides the body with only "empty calories," causing excess weight gain. Therefore, experts recommend drinking a sufficient amount of pure water throughout the day to maintain kidney health, improve metabolism, and prevent stone formation.