Five dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stones

·114·Health
Five dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stones

Kidney stones are hard masses formed as a result of the accumulation of minerals and salts inside the kidneys, causing severe pain and serious discomfort to a person. If this condition is not treated in time, it can lead to problems with urination and even damage kidney function. Experts note that poor nutrition, insufficient fluid intake, overweight, certain medications, and food additives increase the risk of kidney stone formation. However, this risk can be significantly reduced by following a healthy lifestyle and limiting certain foods. If kidney stones have been observed in the past, determining their type and adjusting the diet accordingly will yield even more effective results.

Animal protein

Although protein is essential for the body, excessive consumption of animal proteins such as beef, chicken, fish, and eggs can cause an increase in uric acid levels. This increases the risk of developing certain types of kidney stones. Therefore, experts recommend replacing a portion of animal protein with plant-based sources such as legumes, soy products, and nuts.

Sodium-rich foods

Foods high in salt and sodium increase the amount of calcium in the urine. This increases the likelihood of forming calcium oxalate and calcium phosphate stones. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce fast food, canned goods, processed meat products, and spices with a high salt content. Instead, it is recommended to use natural herbs and mild spices.

Added sugar

Refined sugar and various sweeteners not only increase the risk of kidney stones, but also the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases and other serious illnesses. Particularly, sugary carbonated drinks and syrup-infused products increase the amount of calcium in the urine while reducing its volume. For this reason, it is recommended to eliminate products containing added sugar from the diet as much as possible.

Oxalate-rich foods

Excessive consumption of foods high in oxalate also increases the risk of kidney stones. Such foods include spinach, beets, almonds, cashews, other nuts, certain cereals, halva, and candies. However, experts note that consuming them together with calcium-rich foods helps the body absorb less oxalate and reduces the likelihood of kidney stone formation.

Alcoholic beverages

Because alcoholic beverages have diuretic properties, they can dehydrate the body. This creates favorable conditions for the formation of kidney stones. Alcohol also increases the production of purines, resulting in elevated levels of uric acid in the blood and urine. Excess uric acid can lead to the formation of kidney stones. Furthermore, alcohol provides the body with only "empty calories," causing excess weight gain. Therefore, experts recommend drinking a sufficient amount of pure water throughout the day to maintain kidney health, improve metabolism, and prevent stone formation.

ProteinSodiumCalcium
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists name the most important foods that protect bones from deteriorationScientists name the most important foods that protect bones from deteriorationToday, 00:12Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?Yesterday, 17:23What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...Yesterday, 16:43Scientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleepScientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleep25.07, 14:55Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealedWhy does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealed25.07, 11:4712 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...25.07, 11:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered
Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered
Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?
Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...
Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?
Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?
Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies
Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies
What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...
What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...
A dangerous mistake many people make when using an air conditioner
A dangerous mistake many people make when using an air conditioner