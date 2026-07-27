Xabi Alonso Spoke About Chelsea Transfers and Team Plans

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has stated that significant changes and activity within the London club's squad will continue until the summer transfer window closes. According to Goal.com, the Spanish specialist emphasized that he has a clear tactical plan on how to deploy club-record signing Morgan Rogers and team star Cole Palmer together on the pitch. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

Although the club has spent massive funds on a fundamental squad overhaul this summer, the transfer policy is not yet complete. According to reports, Chelsea is close to finalizing negotiations for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. If this £52 million deal goes through, the 26-year-old French footballer will become the club's oldest signing since 2022, signaling a shift in the management's strategy toward incorporating more experience.

Balancing the squad and clearing out excess players

Additionally, the acquisition of Valentín Barco from Strasbourg aims to increase the depth of the team's bench. Currently, the number of players in Chelsea's squad is approaching 40, which is causing serious concern for the coaching staff. The final weeks of the transfer window are expected to be remembered not only for new signings but also for squad reduction, including selling or loaning out surplus players.

Xabi Alonso understands well that a compact squad is essential to maintain healthy competition and internal stability within the team. We have clear ideas and plans, emphasized the coach. According to him, unexpected moves and changes are natural before the transfer window closes, which is why the coaching staff and recruitment department must remain prepared for any situation.

The future of the Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer tandem

One of the questions puzzling experts the most is how Morgan Rogers, who is similar in playing style to Cole Palmer, will be positioned on the pitch. Addressing concerns that their roles might overlap, Xabi Alonso firmly responded, expressing confidence that they will form a fantastic duo together.

Alonso stressed that the team needs players who are both technically strong and possess a high mentality. If the coaching staff can find the right balance and properly utilize each player's potential, Chelsea is expected to become a much more dangerous and competitive opponent both in and out of possession.