NVIDIA and OpenAI discuss a major $500 billion project

NVIDIA and OpenAI, leading players in the AI market, are in talks to build one of the largest data centers (TSOD) in history. According to The Wall Street Journal, the massive facility planned for Ohio, USA, is expected to cost over $500 billion. This initiative could fundamentally transform the future development and infrastructure of AI technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Under the main terms of the project, NVIDIA may provide nearly $250 billion in financial guarantees for a 10 GW giant center being developed by the SoftBank energy division. These guarantees will serve as a crucial step for OpenAI to lease the facility and secure necessary debt financing, paving the way for the company to own its independent computing infrastructure.

Independent infrastructure and strategic interests

Currently, OpenAI rents the capacity required for its operations from major partners like Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle. The new complex in Ohio will be the first serious step for the startup toward relying on its own server capacity. In turn, NVIDIA aims to secure long-term demand for its advanced AI accelerators through this project.

Sources indicate that the parties are not limiting themselves to infrastructure construction. NVIDIA is also discussing financing options for OpenAI to purchase up to $350 billion worth of specialized chips. However, this large supply volume is not included in the aforementioned initial $250 billion financial guarantee package.

Construction phases and international cooperation

The timeline and phases for launching this massive complex have also been determined. Specifically, the first phase, with a capacity of approximately 800 MW, is planned to be commissioned in 2028. This project is also supported within the framework of government-level agreements between the USA and Japan, which includes building a new gas power plant using Japanese investments.

It should be noted that not only OpenAI but other tech giants are showing great interest in such a unique and powerful infrastructure facility. In particular, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google are also considering opportunities to utilize this space. This indicates that competition in the AI sector will intensify further in the future.