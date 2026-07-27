Zebo Rahimova reveals she spent $70,000 on travel

Young actress and viner Zebo Rahimova spoke openly about her personal life, creative career, and the path that led to her major success during an interview on YouTube's “Intervyu TV” project. She revealed that starting from an initial fee of 200,000 soms, she has now reached multi-million dollar partnerships with major brands.

According to Zebo, her real name is Zebiniso, and an interesting story connected to how she was given her name has become one of the cherished memories still talked about in her family.

The blogger confessed that she had dreamed of becoming an actress since childhood. However, her parents opposed this profession. Therefore, to convince them, she first expressed her desire to become a journalist and presenter. Later, she stepped into an acting school, taking her first step toward her dream.

Zebo Rahimova had her first big-screen experience in the “Folbin” (Fortune Teller) TV series. Interestingly, she didn't receive a single som for her work in this 42-episode series. However, it was this very project that opened the door to her recognition and future offers.

The actress noted that she initially received a fee of 200,000 soms for her roles in telenovelas. Then this amount gradually increased. Later, she began earning income from social media advertisements and, over time, reached the level of collaborating with international brands.

According to her, one of her largest deals was with a construction company, where the partnership agreement was settled in exchange for houses.

Zebo Rahimova stated that she began her blogging career in 2022. Since then, alongside her creative partner Umid, she has been producing various content and winning the affection of millions of followers.

The instablogger also did not hide her special passion for travel. She stated that she has traveled to 28 countries to date, spending a total of nearly $70,000 on these trips.

“With this amount, it would have been possible to buy several cars or hold dozens of weddings. But for me, the greatest wealth is the experience and memories gained through travel,” said Zebo Rahimova.

In the blogger's opinion, a person's greatest investment is working on oneself, never giving up on dreams, and collecting unforgettable memories from life.