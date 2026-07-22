Why does Lamine Yamal play with his shorts worn low? This has sparked curiosity among many

·110·World
Why does Lamine Yamal play with his shorts worn low? This has sparked curiosity among many

Lamine Yamal taking the field with his shorts worn lower than other players has not gone unnoticed by fans. While various theories circulate on social media, there is no official or medical information behind this choice.

This is primarily seen as the player's personal habit and a way to feel comfortable on the pitch. Yamal prefers to play with his shorts slightly lower, and over time, this look has become his signature style.

Such habits are common in football. Some players play with their socks rolled down, while others choose long-sleeved jerseys or specific accessories. Lamine Yamal's choice may simply be one of these personal preferences.

The player himself has not yet provided a clear explanation for this. Therefore, various speculations regarding why he wears his shorts lower remain just theories.

Lamine YamalFootballLa LigaFC BarcelonaSports Style
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