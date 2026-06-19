Ancient Villa Found Near Rome Amazes Scientists

Remains of a massive and luxurious villa from the Roman Empire era have been identified in the Castel di Guido area near the Italian capital, Rome. The historical discovery is sparking great interest among archaeologists and specialists.

It was reported that in February of this year, local residents notified law enforcement agencies of suspicious activity in the area. Subsequent investigations by carabinieri revealed traces of illegal excavations, including nighttime activity, freshly dug earth, and the unauthorized use of machinery.

The investigation revealed that a group of individuals entered the area using an excavator and reached an ancient structure hidden underground. Although the digging was quickly stopped, these actions led to the discovery of a Roman-era villa previously unknown to science.

Archaeologists have so far succeeded in uncovering a central atrium, a large hall with a water collection pool, and unique black-and-white mosaic floors. It is said that geometric and floral patterns have been preserved in the mosaics.

Representatives of the Italian Ministry of Culture noted that this area was once part of a settlement called Lorium, which was frequently visited by Roman emperors. Therefore, the discovered villa may have been the residence of wealthy aristocrats from the upper class.

During the excavations, marble decorations, sculpture fragments, and artifacts belonging to Silvanus, the patron of nature in Roman mythology, were also found.

Officials state that some parts of the structure were damaged due to the illegal excavations. However, it is not yet clear whether historical valuables have been stolen. Archaeological research is currently ongoing in the area. In the future, visitors will be able to view this unique historical site via prior registration.