Ancient Villa Found Near Rome Amazes Scientists

·26·World
Ancient Villa Found Near Rome Amazes Scientists

Remains of a massive and luxurious villa from the Roman Empire era have been identified in the Castel di Guido area near the Italian capital, Rome. The historical discovery is sparking great interest among archaeologists and specialists.

It was reported that in February of this year, local residents notified law enforcement agencies of suspicious activity in the area. Subsequent investigations by carabinieri revealed traces of illegal excavations, including nighttime activity, freshly dug earth, and the unauthorized use of machinery.

The investigation revealed that a group of individuals entered the area using an excavator and reached an ancient structure hidden underground. Although the digging was quickly stopped, these actions led to the discovery of a Roman-era villa previously unknown to science.

Archaeologists have so far succeeded in uncovering a central atrium, a large hall with a water collection pool, and unique black-and-white mosaic floors. It is said that geometric and floral patterns have been preserved in the mosaics.

Representatives of the Italian Ministry of Culture noted that this area was once part of a settlement called Lorium, which was frequently visited by Roman emperors. Therefore, the discovered villa may have been the residence of wealthy aristocrats from the upper class.

During the excavations, marble decorations, sculpture fragments, and artifacts belonging to Silvanus, the patron of nature in Roman mythology, were also found.

Officials state that some parts of the structure were damaged due to the illegal excavations. However, it is not yet clear whether historical valuables have been stolen. Archaeological research is currently ongoing in the area. In the future, visitors will be able to view this unique historical site via prior registration.

RomeItalyCastel di GuidoSilvanus
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lukashenko Gifted a Cow Producing 30 Liters of Milk DailyLukashenko Gifted a Cow Producing 30 Liters of Milk DailyToday, 22:19Mysterious Blue Creatures Appear on Welsh CoastsMysterious Blue Creatures Appear on Welsh CoastsToday, 22:16Tortoise born in 1832 is still alive (video)Tortoise born in 1832 is still alive (video)Today, 20:01Singer Sentenced to 74 Lashes for Performing Without HijabSinger Sentenced to 74 Lashes for Performing Without HijabToday, 19:36Courier Earned $3 Million Taking Exams for StudentsCourier Earned $3 Million Taking Exams for StudentsToday, 17:59Birth Rate Drops Sharply in Kazakhstan, New RecordBirth Rate Drops Sharply in Kazakhstan, New RecordToday, 17:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced