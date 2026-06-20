Prayer Convenience on Planes: A New Solution from Saudi Airline

To create more convenient conditions for passengers, a Saudi airline has established special prayer areas on some of its long-haul aircraft.

It was reported that several seats were removed from the aircraft and replaced with prayer mats. This area allows passengers to pray freely during the flight.

Additionally, a special marker indicating the direction of the Kaaba has been installed in the prayer area, helping passengers accurately determine the Qibla. Such conveniences are particularly important on long flights.

This innovation is being positively received by passengers. Many view this initiative as an expression of respect for people's religious needs and emphasize that such practical solutions could serve as a model for other airlines.