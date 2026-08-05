Hong Kong Friendly: Juventus Beat Chelsea

·48·Sport
Hong Kong Friendly: Juventus Beat Chelsea

In a friendly match held in Hong Kong, Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus faced Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea. In an entertaining contest, the Turin club secured a narrow 1-0 victory. The match was important for both coaches as they tested their squads and assessed the players’ physical condition ahead of the new season. Goal.com reports .

Edon Zhegrova’s Standout Performance and Winning Goal

According to Goal.com, Edon Zhegrova scored the only goal that decided the match. Although the Kosovo international struggled slightly at the start and made mistakes with his first passes, he gradually took control of the game. He opened the scoring with a superb and precise left-footed strike into the far corner after receiving a pass from Kenan Yildiz.

After the goal, Edon Zhegrova grew in confidence and combined technical skill with effectiveness in impressive fashion. In the first half, he stood out through his energetic movement and dangerous efforts on goal. He was also active on the right wing not only in attack but also in defensive duties, becoming one of his team’s most committed players.

Challenges and Unsuccessful Attempts

At the same time, some of the team’s players had difficulty adapting to the rhythm of the match. There were also situations in which they failed to react to their teammates’ passes in time. For example, in the first half, one player was slow to control Miretti’s pass. Nevertheless, he tried to score from long range, and his effort came close to finding the net, but it was not enough to produce a positive result.

In conclusion, the trial match in Hong Kong was a valuable experience for Luciano Spalletti’s side. Although some players struggled to find their rhythm, the team secured a hard-fought victory thanks to its overall preparation and the quality of several individuals. Friendly matches like this allow coaching staffs to draw important conclusions and identify the starting lineup ahead of official fixtures.

JuventusChelseaEdon ZhegrovaLuciano SpallettiFriendly Match
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