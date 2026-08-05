Google Buys Green Energy for AI Infrastructure in Oklahoma

Google has taken an important step toward further expanding its AI and cloud services infrastructure while securing sustainable energy sources. According to ixbt.com, the technology giant has signed a long-term agreement with leading German energy company RWE to purchase 155 megawatts of solar power in the U.S. state of Oklahoma. Ixbt.com reports .

The agreement runs for 15 years, with electricity supplied by RWE through the Crooked Creek Solar project, which the company will build in Oklahoma. Construction of the large solar power plant is scheduled to begin in late 2026, with full commissioning planned for 2028.

Integration Into Oklahoma’s Power Grid

The new solar plant will connect to the Southwest Power Pool, a regional power grid serving areas in the central United States. This will enable Google to supply its data centers in the region with reliable, clean electricity.

RWE’s activities in Oklahoma are not limited to this project. The German energy company already operates the 148-megawatt Boiling Springs wind farm in the state. In addition, six more major energy projects with a combined capacity of 1.6 gigawatts are currently in development in the area.

Google’s Strategic Steps in the Region

For Google, this is its second major solar power purchase in Oklahoma this year. In May, the company also signed a 15-year agreement with energy firm Enlight for 200 megawatts of capacity. Such agreements significantly increase the share of green sources in the technology giant’s energy consumption.

For context, Google has been strengthening its presence in Oklahoma for many years. The company opened its large campus in Pryor in 2011 and has regularly expanded it over the years.

Last August, Google announced that it would invest $9 billion in developing cloud technology and AI infrastructure in the state. In addition, at the beginning of 2026, local authorities officially approved the company’s project to build a new data center in Tulsa.