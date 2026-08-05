Surfing Dog Championship Held in California

The 10th anniversary edition of the World Dog Surfing Championships, one of the most unusual and entertaining competitions, was held in California, USA. The event took place on August 1 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, where nearly 20 dogs showed off their skills on the waves.

Judges evaluated the dogs’ balance on the boards, how they handled the waves and their individual styles. Alongside solo performances, dogs surfing with their owners were also judged in separate categories.

This year, a Labrador named Rippin Rosie stood out. She won first place in the large and extra-large dog category and also triumphed in the SUP category with her owner. Rosie also received the “Spirit of Surfing” award for her performance in powerful waves.

During the competition, spectators watched the surfing dogs and took part in activities focused on pet adoption and animal health. The organizers also use the championship to support animal charities, beyond making it a sporting and entertainment event.