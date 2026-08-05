Putin and Trump Depicted in a Cornfield in Germany

The latest creation by a farmer in Germany has sparked widespread discussion on social media and in the mass media. This time, he attracted visitors’ attention by creating an unusual composition in a cornfield featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

A huge maze depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been created in a cornfield near the German city of Selm. The local WDR outlet reported this.

According to reports, farmer Benedikt Lüünemann creates unusual mazes with different themes and designs in his cornfield every year. This year’s composition depicts Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump as two babies in diapers. The composition also shows Trump holding a ball resembling the Earth.

It has been noted that the enormous image cannot be seen in its entirety from the ground. Its full shape becomes visible only from the air or by drone. As a result, the maze has become an appealing destination not only for tourists, but also for drone operators and photographers.

Various entertainment activities have also been prepared for visitors to the maze. Participants can take part in a special quiz, for example. One of the questions asks: “What rules should the US president follow?” The answer options include “the rule of law”, “noise and commotion” and “his mother’s rules” .

Farmer Benedikt Lüünemann emphasized that the purpose of the quiz is not merely to make people laugh. In his view, such questions should also encourage visitors to think and reflect on political events.

“When you follow the news, you are often astonished by what Trump and Putin are doing,” the farmer said.

According to him, through this creative idea he wanted to remind people once again how important and valuable it is to live in a functioning democracy .

It is reported that the corn maze will remain open to visitors until Halloween. Until then, visitors can not only view the enormous composition, but also take part in various interactive games and quizzes.