Dilnoza Habibullayeva's son turns one

Actress Dilnoza Habibullayeva shared some joyful news today. She posted a video on her social media page to mark her son Halid's birthday.

The video shows that the actress's son Halid has turned one. On the occasion of her son's first birthday, Dilnoza wrote heartfelt words dedicated to him.

“Today is a special day for me — exactly one year has passed since I became a mother. A year ago, my life was divided into 'before' and 'after.' 'Before' was the period when I lived only for myself, while 'after' was when my life found a new meaning. The name of this meaning is my love for you, my miracle!” the actress wrote.

She noted that her child's first laugh, steps and embrace had become the most unforgettable moments of her life. Dilnoza Habibullayeva described her son's first year as “365 days of feeling the most beautiful emotion in the world and true happiness.”

The actress's followers also congratulated Halid on his birthday, sending him their heartfelt wishes for health, happiness and a bright future.