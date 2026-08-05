Lightning Strikes Football Pitch in Thailand: 24-Year-Old Player Dies

An amateur football tournament in Thailand ended in tragedy. A lightning strike at a stadium in Narathiwat Province killed 24-year-old footballer Safwan Avae and injured 12 other people to varying degrees.

The incident occurred during heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lightning struck the ground while the players were still on the pitch, injuring several people at the same time.

Tragedy struck after the semi-final match

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on August 4 at Santifap Stadium in Sungai Kolok, southern Thailand. The venue hosted the semi-final of the Golok FA Cup 2026 amateur tournament between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin.

According to police, heavy rain began after the match ended, and lightning struck the central part of the pitch. Some foreign media outlets have reported that the incident occurred during the match. In either case, the players and tournament participants were still in the stadium area.

Safwan Avae fell onto the pitch after the strike. People nearby tried to provide first aid before the footballer was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Despite doctors’ efforts, they were unable to save his life. Sungai Kolok police chief Tun Sirikhun confirmed that the player died from severe injuries sustained in the strike.

Number of injured rises to 12

Initial reports from various sources said that eight or 10 people had been affected. Updated information provided by police stated that, in addition to Safwan Avae, 12 other people were injured.

They included a 22-year-old Malaysian footballer who played for SAMCOLTS, Muhammad Alif Ezzaxan Zulkifli. The injured were admitted to Sungai Kolok Hospital, with some showing burns caused by the electric shock.

Thai police inspected the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. It has not yet been fully disclosed how tournament organizers responded to the weather threat or what measures they took to stop the match in time.

He did not live to start the season with his new club

Safwan Avae was a footballer capable of playing on the wing and in attack. He had previously represented Pattani and, shortly before the tragedy, signed with Yala, a club competing in the southern region of Thailand’s third division.

The player’s new club expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones on social media and paid tribute to Safwan’s memory. He had not yet had the chance to begin the official season with his new team.

Representatives of the football communities in Thailand and Malaysia also offered their condolences after the tragedy and stressed the need to strengthen safety rules for competitions held outdoors.

When should a match be stopped during a thunderstorm?

An outdoor football pitch is considered one of the most dangerous places during a thunderstorm. Lightning does not have to strike a person directly: electrical current can travel through wet ground and injure several people nearby.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends stopping outdoor training or competition as soon as thunder is heard. Activity should resume only at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder. Sports facilities should also have a prepared evacuation plan and a safe indoor shelter.

The tragedy in Sungai Kolok is another reminder of one simple truth: regardless of the level or result of a match, no trophy is worth staying on a football pitch once a thunderstorm begins. Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!