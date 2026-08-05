Luciano Spalletti comments after victory over Chelsea

After Juventus secured a narrow 1:0 victory over Chelsea in a friendly match in Hong Kong, head coach Luciano Spalletti praised his team’s performance during pre-season training in an interview with Sky Sport. The success was another clean-sheet win for the Turin side during its summer preparations and highlighted the team’s overall condition ahead of the season. According to Goal.com reports.

According to Sky Sport, it is noteworthy that Juventus have not conceded a single goal in their pre-season matches. The team kept clean sheets against Basel in a 0:0 draw, Standard Liège in a 1:0 win, Nice in a 2:0 victory and, ultimately, Chelsea. In the coach’s view, these results show that the team is heading in the right direction.

Team unity and movement on the pitch

Spalletti made no secret of his satisfaction with his players’ discipline and their ability to work together in every situation. According to him, the team remained well organised both defensively and when transitioning into attack, and was able to withstand the pressure from a high-calibre opponent such as Chelsea.

“These tests show us which direction we are heading in. I liked the way the team stayed united throughout the match, whether under pressure near our own penalty area or when moving forward,” the coach stressed.

Zhegrova’s performance and individual skill

According to TuttoJuve.com, Spalletti also highlighted the performances of several players. In particular, he noted that individual actions from certain players can help the team, but one goal or assist alone is not enough.

“A goal makes any footballer happy, but it is not enough on its own. If the team is not given the necessary support during the other 90 minutes, one goal or assist loses its significance,” Spalletti added.

Facing an opponent of Chelsea’s calibre

The coach praised the English club’s potential, saying that simply defending is not enough against opponents of this level. Chelsea showed a high standard in playing out from the back, finishing attacks and dramatically increasing the tempo of the game.

“Chelsea can do anything: they can build attacks from the back, finish chances and give the game tremendous intensity. Against teams of this level, you cannot go far by sitting deep and focusing only on defence,” said the Juventus coach.