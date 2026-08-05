Lightning struck during a football match: 24-year-old player killed

An accident during a football match in Thailand claimed the life of one player. Twenty-four-year-old footballer Sofvan Avae died after being struck by lightning, while 12 other players sustained injuries of varying severity. This was reported by The Independent.

The tragedy reportedly occurred on 4 August during a match held as part of the local Golok FA Cup tournament at Santiphap Stadium in the Thai city of Sungai Golok. Lightning suddenly struck the pitch, hitting several footballers.

Videos circulating on social media show a powerful flash and loud sound appearing on the pitch at the moment of the lightning strike, after which players ran over to help those affected.

Police chief Tun Sirikhunt said doctors had taken all necessary measures to save Sofvan Avae’s life. However, despite the medical assistance provided, the footballer died.

Another 12 footballers were taken to hospital as a result of the incident. One of them is reportedly a Malaysian citizen. Doctors are monitoring their condition.

The late Sofvan Avae played as a winger for SAMCOLTS and had recently signed a contract with Thailand’s Yala club.

Yala issued an official statement expressing its deepest condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones. Relevant authorities are currently conducting a further investigation into the incident.