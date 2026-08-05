Lightning struck during a football match: 24-year-old player killed

·245·World
Lightning struck during a football match: 24-year-old player killed

An accident during a football match in Thailand claimed the life of one player. Twenty-four-year-old footballer Sofvan Avae died after being struck by lightning, while 12 other players sustained injuries of varying severity. This was reported by The Independent.

The tragedy reportedly occurred on 4 August during a match held as part of the local Golok FA Cup tournament at Santiphap Stadium in the Thai city of Sungai Golok. Lightning suddenly struck the pitch, hitting several footballers.

Videos circulating on social media show a powerful flash and loud sound appearing on the pitch at the moment of the lightning strike, after which players ran over to help those affected.

Police chief Tun Sirikhunt said doctors had taken all necessary measures to save Sofvan Avae’s life. However, despite the medical assistance provided, the footballer died.

Another 12 footballers were taken to hospital as a result of the incident. One of them is reportedly a Malaysian citizen. Doctors are monitoring their condition.

The late Sofvan Avae played as a winger for SAMCOLTS and had recently signed a contract with Thailand’s Yala club.

Yala issued an official statement expressing its deepest condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones. Relevant authorities are currently conducting a further investigation into the incident.

Sofvan AvaeThailandSungai GolokThe IndependentYala
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Nobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipNobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipToday, 20:39Number of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesNumber of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesToday, 19:52Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandHorrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandToday, 19:49Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Today, 17:36HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledHercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledToday, 16:58Thailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingThailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingToday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished