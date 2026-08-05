Young People Stranded on Amusement Ride as Severe Storm Hits Mexico

·398·World
Young People Stranded on Amusement Ride as Severe Storm Hits Mexico

A group of young people became stranded on one of the tall rides at an amusement park in León, Mexico, during a severe storm. Strong winds and heavy rain caused the ride to stop operating, leaving them stuck up in the air for some time.

The weather reportedly deteriorated sharply in the park, with wind speeds increasing during the incident. Footage of the event spread on social media, attracting significant interest among users.

MexicoLeón
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