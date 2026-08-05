Man Dies After Hot Water Is Poured Over Him Over Debt

In Russia’s St. Petersburg, a debt of 30,000 rubles led to a tragic incident. Law enforcement officers detained two foreign nationals suspected of brutally killing an acquaintance over the debt. Local media reported this, citing the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg.

According to the investigation, the crime took place in one of the residences on Veteranov Avenue. The suspects allegedly blocked the victim’s way out of the room and demanded that he immediately repay the 30,000-ruble debt.

According to investigators, the suspects struck the man repeatedly on the head and body with their hands and feet to break his resistance and force him to pay. They then poured boiling water over the victim to frighten him further.

The man died at the scene from severe bodily injuries and serious burns. In the interests of the investigation, his identity, the circumstances in which the body was found, and the exact time of death have not yet been disclosed.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation — intentional murder The clause applies, and law enforcement officers have detained two suspects. Investigators and forensic specialists are continuing to establish all the details of the incident and each person’s degree of involvement in the crime.

A court is also expected in the coming days to consider the investigating authorities’ request to remand the suspects in custody. Investigative actions in the criminal case are continuing.