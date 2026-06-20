Car bursts into flames with people inside at Kazakhstan gas station

Three people died as a result of a car catching fire at a gas station in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan.

It was reported that two of the deceased were minors.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 8 minutes, preventing the flames from spreading to the surrounding area.

After the fire was put out, the bodies of three people were found inside the car. Another person was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The causes of the incident are currently being studied and an investigation is underway.