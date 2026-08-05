Manchester City beat the K League Stars in Seoul

·103·Sport
Manchester City beat the K League Stars in Seoul

Abdukodir Khusanov Manchester City’s Asianpreseason tour saw him start another match. The Uzbek defender played in the first half of the game against the K League Stars in Seoul.

All the goals were scored within the opening 23 minutes. Enzo Maresca’s team struck three times with quick attacks to secure a 3-1 victory.

Four goals in 14 minutes

Manchester City opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Rayan Aït-Nouri finished off the attack with a precise shot to put the English club ahead.

Three minutes later, Kim Dae-won restored parity. However, the Korean players’ joy did not last long.

In the 20th minute, Tijjani Reijnders put City back in front. Then, in the 23rd minute, Divin Mubama scored the third goal to set the final score before half-time.

Both teams made numerous changes after the break. There were no goals in the second half, and Manchester City comfortably preserved their advantage.

Khusanov started from the first minute

Abdukodir Khusanov started the match in the lineup alongside Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol. The Uzbek defender played the entire first half before being replaced by Brazilian defender Vitor Reis after the interval.

Giving players one half each in preseason matches is common practice. It allows the coaching staff to assess more players’ fitness and distribute the workload evenly.

Khusanov’s continued inclusion in the starting lineup shows that he remains among the leading candidates for a place in central defence ahead of the new season.

Maresca tested different options

Gianluigi Donnarumma initially started in goal for City. Alongside Khusanov, the defence featured Aït-Nouri, Gvardiol and Dias, while Mateo Kovačić, Rico Lewis and Reijnders operated in midfield.

Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Divin Mubama were given opportunities in attack. In the second half, players including Marcus Bettinelli, Vitor Reis, Max Alleyne, Nico González, Savinho, Claudio Echeverri and Omar Marmoush came on.

For the coaching staff, the players’ physical condition, their execution of new tactical tasks and their understanding with one another mattered more than the result. Nevertheless, the three goals scored in the opening 23 minutes showed that City’s attack is gaining good momentum ahead of the new season.

A tougher test lies ahead

The game against the K League Stars was Manchester City’s second match of their 2026 Asian tour. The Manchester side had previously faced Inter in Hong Kong and will play Atlético Madrid in Seoul on 9 August.

The match against Atlético is expected to be a more serious test of their preseason preparations. How much playing time Khusanov receives and which defenders Maresca partners him with will remain the main point of interest for Uzbek fans.

Friendly match

5 August. Seoul, South Korea

K League Stars — Manchester City — 1-3

Goals: Kim Dae-won, 12 — Aït-Nouri, 9; Reijnders, 20; Mubama, 23.

Manchester City — Donnarumma (Bettinelli 46), Aït-Nouri (Monga 62), Gvardiol (Mfuni 46), Dias (Alleyne 46), Khusanov (Reis 46), Kovačić (González 46), Lewis (Nunes 61), Foden (Echeverri 62), Reijnders (Heskey 62), Semenyo (Savinho 46), Mubama (Marmoush 62).

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Manchester CityAbdukodir KhusanovSeoulEnzo Maresca
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