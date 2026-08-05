Juventus Narrowly Beat Chelsea

·48·Sport
Juventus Narrowly Beat Chelsea

In a friendly match held in Hong Kong, Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus defeated Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea 1–0. According to Goal.com, the Turin side took to the pitch in pink kits, with Edon Zhegrova scoring the only goal of the match. This was reported by Goal.com.

Edon Zhegrova was the brightest star of the match. Although he made a few mistakes and lost possession early on, he quickly regained his composure and scored the goal that secured victory for his team.

Zhegrova’s Show and the Winning Goal

Around the midway point of the first half, Edon Zhegrova skillfully controlled Kenan Yildiz’s pass and opened the scoring with a precise left-footed shot into the far corner. The goal gave the Kosovo international an additional boost of confidence.

After scoring, he became much more active on the pitch, beginning to showcase his technical ability and efficiency. He tested goalkeeper Sanches with dangerous efforts and also provided valuable support to his team in defense.

Setbacks and Lessons from the Match

However, not every player was able to show their full potential in this match. Some struggled to adapt to the tempo and were unable to react in time to their teammates’ passes.

In particular, a lack of effectiveness in some attacking moves led to missed opportunities. Nevertheless, the coaching staff fulfilled its objectives and secured an important victory over a strong opponent.

JuventusChelseaEdon ZhegrovaLuciano SpallettiFootball
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