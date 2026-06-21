Crows "Go to Work": Cleaning Streets for Rewards

An unusual project combining ecology and innovation has been launched in Sweden. The Corvid Cleaning startup has introduced a new way of cleaning streets by employing crows to perform the task.

As part of the project, specially trained crows collect cigarette butts from the ground and drop them into special vending machines. For every "cleaning" act, the birds are rewarded with food, receiving a kind of "wage".

Experts note that crows are highly intelligent and fast learners. They master new tasks in a short time and even reinforce these skills by observing and imitating the actions of other crows.

This project solves several problems simultaneously: streets are kept clean, municipal costs are reduced, and crows engage in useful "labor".

Interestingly, it is said that this experiment could be applied in other cities in the future. If the project continues successfully, crows may become "ecological employees" helping humans.