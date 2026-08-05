Arsenal Could Face Serious Risk in Vinicius Transfer

While London club Arsenal is considering signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, experts warn that the transfer could disrupt the atmosphere in Mikel Arteta's team. The Gunners, who are making successful strides in the English top flight, are showing huge ambitions in the transfer market, but such a major deal could bring serious financial and social risks. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Boyle Sports, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given said that Arsenal have reached such a high level today, and that even being linked with a player like Vinicius Junior shows how much the club's status has grown. However, the transfer fee required to bring the Brazilian forward to London, along with wages and additional bonuses, would involve enormous financial costs.

Record Fee and Arteta's Philosophy

According to media reports, the Spanish giants have set a €150 million price tag for their star. If completed, the transfer would become the most expensive signing in Premier League history. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta has always placed particular emphasis on maintaining strict discipline and a spirit of unity within the team.

During his tenure, Arteta fundamentally changed the club's culture, prioritising collective work over the status of individual stars. It was precisely because of this principle that high-profile players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil left the club, allowing the current united team to be built.

A Star of the Biggest Stage and Team Spirit

According to Shay Given, Vinicius Junior could provide Arsenal with the world-class quality they lack in the final third. He has been one of the key figures behind Real Madrid's Champions League triumphs and is regarded as a skilled player who has delivered in the most important matches.

However, for the coach and club management, preserving the atmosphere in the dressing room remains just as important as the sporting aspect of the transfer. How the Brazilian's arrival would affect the existing financial balance and the team's overall spirit remains the central question.