3 Billion-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Earth's Oldest Crater Identified

·42·World
3 Billion-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Earth's Oldest Crater Identified

Geologists have determined and officially confirmed the age of the oldest meteorite crater on Earth. We are talking about the North Pole Dome ancient impact crater located in the region. The results of this study were published in the Geology scientific journal.

According to calculations by a team of researchers led by scientist Christopher Kirkland from Curtin University, a massive meteorite struck this area approximately 3.02 billion years ago. If this result is fully confirmed, this structure will go down in history as the only meteorite crater with a precisely determined age.

Scientists note that one of the main pieces of evidence found in the area is shatter cones. Such structures are formed in rocks only under high pressure caused by massive celestial bodies striking the Earth at high speeds. They were found in the Pilbara region, one of the rare places on Earth where rocks older than 3 billion years are preserved.

However, for many years, the exact timing of this impact has been a subject of debate among scientists. This is because the age of the basalt rocks in the formation has not been directly determined, and estimates provided by various scientific groups differed by nearly three billion years. existed.

To clarify this issue, researchers conducted an in-depth analysis of zircon, apatite, calcite, and muscovite minerals in the rocks. Zircon crystals, in particular, provided crucial information. They contained both ancient crystals older than 3.4 billion years and younger "skeletal" grains formed as a result of rapid cooling during the meteorite impact.

These best-preserved zircons showed an age of approximately 3024 ± 7 million years. At the same time, the apatite mineral formed as a result of hydrothermal processes also confirmed an age of nearly 3019 million years. The fact that two independent mineral analyses yielded the same result is considered the strongest scientific evidence that the meteorite struck the Earth during this exact period.

As another important piece of evidence, scientists also studied mica in quartz veins. Its age was determined to be 1655 ± 27 million years. This indicates that the shatter cones appeared much earlier, refuting some assumptions that the crater was less than 2.7 billion years old.

The authors of the study conclude that the Miralga structure also known as the North Pole Dome, remains the only reliably confirmed meteorite crater from the Archean Eon. Scientists believe that although many meteorites struck Earth in the past, most of their traces have been completely erased over millions of years by tectonic processes and erosion.

Western AustraliaNorth Pole DomeCurtin UniversityGeologyPilbara
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists Discover Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton CandyScientists Discover Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton CandyToday, 20:03One Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashOne Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashToday, 20:01AI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt ManuscriptAI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt ManuscriptToday, 19:59A Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in GoldA Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in GoldToday, 19:58Horror in a Suitcase: Body of 17-Year-Old Girl IdentifiedHorror in a Suitcase: Body of 17-Year-Old Girl IdentifiedToday, 19:29Mysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to StoneMysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to StoneToday, 17:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched