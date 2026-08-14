What are Barcelona and Manchester City unable to agree on in the Rodri transfer?

The next sensational and unexpected saga of the summer transfer window is unfolding in world football. Manchester Citymidfielder Rodri is trying to delay his return to England because he wants to join Barcelona.

According to the influential Catalan outlet Sport.es the Spanish star is asking the club’s management for special permission not to return to Manchester until the official negotiations between the clubs are fully concluded.

Training requirement and financial disagreement

According to the source, the 30-year-old midfielder’s official holiday ended on August 13. Under the current regulations, he was required to arrive at Manchester City’s morning training camp on August 14 and join the first-team squad.

Although Rodri wants the deal to be resolved quickly and is requesting additional time, reports say he must attend training to avoid a fine if the club does not grant permission. The footballer currently hopes that the disagreement between the two giants over the financial terms of the transfer will be resolved positively soon.

Rodri’s statistics from last season

The experienced midfielder recorded the following figures for Manchester Citylast season:

English Premier League (2025/2026): 21 appearances and 1 goal;

UEFA Champions League: 5 matches (no goal contributions).

If the clubs can finally reach an agreement on the financial issues, Rodri’s return to Spain and his strengthening of Barcelona’s central midfield could become one of the summer’s most important transfers.

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