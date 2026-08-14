Wild Elephant “Steals” Fruit from a Car in Thailand

In Thailand’s Khao Yai area, a wild elephant amazed people by carrying out an unusual “theft” in a parking lot. The elephant approached one of the cars and refused to back away despite people trying to drive it off.

It smashed the car window, found the fruit inside the cabin, and began eating it calmly. Although bystanders tried to stop it, the elephant refused to give up its “loot.”

Guvohlar hazil tariqasida bu holatni “yilning eng noodatiy o‘g‘irligi” deb atashdi. Mevalardan to‘yib olgan fil esa xuddi hech narsa bo‘lmagandek voqea joyini tark etgan.