Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra Generate Record Interest in the US

Ixbt.com reports this.

In particular, ixbt.com reports that demand in the US market has been exceptionally high. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra together secured 30 percent more pre-orders than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 series. This indicates growing consumer confidence in cutting-edge technology gadgets.

Purchase Trends and Demand in the US Market

Nearly half of all pre-orders recorded in the US were for the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. The popularity of the new foldable-screen flagships has in turn caused shortages of certain models and colors.

For example, the lavender version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone has already sold out on Samsung’s official website. Some other color options and configurations have also gradually begun disappearing from sale.

Changes in User Preferences

According to the statistics released, significant shifts are emerging in buyers’ technology needs and preferences. Compared with last year, the number of Galaxy Z Flip series owners choosing to switch to the more expensive and capable Galaxy Z Fold lineup has increased more than threefold.

Experts attribute this to consumers’ growing need for large, transformable displays. A larger screen takes multitasking and multimedia capabilities to a new level.

Sales of Additional Accessories

Sales of additional devices have also grown significantly alongside the smartphones. According to Samsung, in the US, one in four customers who pre-ordered a Galaxy Z Flip 8 or Galaxy Z Fold 8 series model also purchased a new Galaxy Watch.

This trend clearly confirms that users prefer to use multiple gadgets together within an ecosystem and that Samsung products provide a high level of convenience through seamless integration.