OpenAI Is Working on a New AI-Powered Gadget

·57·Technology
OpenAI Is Working on a New AI-Powered Gadget

One of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, OpenAI is seriously working on creating its first hardware device. According to Bloomberg, this mysterious smart speaker, which will incorporate ChatGPT capabilities, is expected to cost between 300 and 400 US dollars. The device is designed to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into users’ daily lives in the future. Techcrunch.com reports .

The Gadget’s Distinctive Design and Price

According to sources, the new device will be designed in the shape of a “doughnut,” allowing users to easily move it anywhere in the home—from a bedside table to a kitchen countertop. Made of high-quality metal, the gadget is expected to have a distinctive “premium” appearance. The device’s moving parts have also attracted the attention of experts.

As for its pricing, the 300–400 dollar price range would make it more expensive than ordinary smart speakers. For comparison, similar Amazon home devices sell for between 40 and 240 dollars. Therefore, it remains unclear how the new product will be received in the market and whether it will be competitive.

Collaboration with Renowned Designers and Market Prospects

The project to create this device is being carried out in collaboration with LoveFrom, the studio founded by renowned designer Jony Ive, formerly Apple’s chief designer, or possibly with Tony Fadell. According to Bloomberg, the innovative device is planned for release during 2027. However, historically, the smart speaker market has not always been highly profitable, and entering this segment may prove difficult for new players.

OpenAI’s attempts to enter the hardware market are also being accompanied by certain challenges and controversies. In particular, Apple, currently considered the leader in the device market, has filed a lawsuit accusing the AI laboratory of stealing trade secrets. OpenAI, in turn, denies these allegations and insists that it has committed no wrongdoing.

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