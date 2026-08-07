OpenAI’s First Smart Speaker’s Price and Design Revealed

·50·Technology
OpenAI’s First Smart Speaker’s Price and Design Revealed

OpenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence, is working on its first physical device incorporating ChatGPT’s capabilities. According to Bloomberg, this new gadget will enter the market as a smart speaker with a distinctive design and a premium price tag, as TechCrunch.com reports .

According to available information, this artificial intelligence device is being developed in an unusual donut shape. This design will allow users to easily move and install it anywhere in their home, such as on a bedside table or kitchen counter. The device is expected to be made of high-quality metal and have a highly premium, attractive appearance.

Design Features and Expected Price

One aspect that has surprised analysts and experts is that the gadget will also feature distinctive moving parts. As for the price, Bloomberg sources say the device’s retail price could range from $300 to $400. This figure is significantly higher than the market average.

For comparison, most of Amazon’s smart speakers designed for smart homes sell for between $40 and $240. It remains unclear how OpenAI’s high price will affect the product’s competitiveness, as smart devices of this type have not always generated high profits historically.

Collaboration with Renowned Designers and Future Plans

This promising project is being developed in collaboration with the renowned LoveFrom design studio, founded by Johnny Ive, Apple’s former chief designer. According to initial plans, OpenAI’s innovative gadget is expected to officially go on sale in 2027.

Nevertheless, the company’s attempt to enter the hardware market is facing some difficulties and controversies. In particular, Apple, currently a technology-market leader, has sued OpenAI, accusing it of stealing trade secrets. OpenAI executives, in turn, categorically deny all the allegations.

This move by OpenAI is considered an important strategic step toward integrating ChatGPT more deeply into users’ daily lives. However, the high price and competitive environment indicate that the company faces serious challenges.

OpenAIChatGPTSmart SpeakerTechnologyJohnny Ive
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