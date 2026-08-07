Singer Yorqinxo‘ja Umarov welcomed his 34th birthday in an unusual style!

Singer Yorqinxo‘ja Umarov celebrated his 34th birthday. He shared memorable moments from his birthday celebrations with his fans on his social media page.

The footage posted by the singer captured the festive atmosphere, time spent with loved ones and heartfelt congratulations. Many warm wishes are also being left under the post.

Yorqinxo‘ja Umarov’s family members, friends and fans congratulated him on his new age and wished him good health and creative success.