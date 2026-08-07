4.6-Meter Tiny House Packs Everything Inside

·2.5K·World
4.6-Meter Tiny House Packs Everything Inside

American Escape has unveiled its next-generation tiny house, the eBoho Go. Despite measuring just 11 square meters, this wheeled home includes a cozy kitchen, a bathroom and sleeping space for two. The new model can be used not only as a permanent residence, but also as a guesthouse, private office or rental accommodation.

This wheeled home is built on a specially designed two-axle trailer and has an overall length of just 4.6 meters. Despite its highly compact size, the engineers sought to make the most efficient use of every centimeter. Large panoramic windows built into the walls fill the interior with natural light, while fold-away furniture integrated into the walls provides comfort without taking up extra space.

The tiny house features a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, sink, induction cooktop and cabinets for dishes. It also includes a separate bathroom with a shower and toilet, as well as a cozy sleeping area for two. All household appliances run entirely on electricity.

A wooden interior with windows, a bed, table and cabinets.

The main structure is made of high-quality wood, while the walls are covered with modern insulation materials that retain warmth in winter and coolness in summer. Insect screens and blinds are fitted to the opening windows. According to the manufacturers, the house can be equipped according to the buyer’s preferences and is suitable for comfortable living not only during summer holidays but also on cold winter days.

The company has now started accepting orders for this model. The eBoho Go tiny house starts at approximately 39,440 US dollarsand is being touted by the manufacturers as one of the most compact, economical and fully electric modern solutions in its class.

American EscapeeBoho Go
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